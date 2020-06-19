STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 in jails: Have come up with guidelines, Maharashtra government tells HC

Inmates, staff etc who might have come in direct contact with COVID-19 patients, or those who might have spent at least 15 minutes with a COVID-19 inmate will be tested for coronavirus.

Published: 19th June 2020 07:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2020 07:23 PM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

Image used for representation.

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government told Bombay High Court on Friday that it had come up with a set of draft guidelines for providing medical safeguards to prison inmates across the state in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni told a bench led by Chief Justice Dipankar Datta that prison authorities will conduct daily thermal screening for all inmates, and those who show symptoms of coronavirus will be quarantined.

Such inmates, staff etc who might have come in direct contact with COVID-19 patients, or those who might have spent at least 15 minutes with a COVID-19 inmate will be tested for coronavirus, the state submitted.

"The state also said it will provide all required medical facilities in prisons," said senior counsel Mihir Desai.

The state's submissions were made after HC observed in a previous hearing last week that prisons revealed a "very sorry state of affairs", considering the low rates of testing and lack of quarantine facilities.

The court is hearing a Public Interest Litigation filed through advocate Desai by the People's Union for Civil Liberties and other individual petitioners.

The PIL seeks that the state be directed to ensure safety of all prisoners currently lodged in Arthur Road Jail, and also prisons across Maharashtra, in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

In previous hearings, Desai has been highlighting the lack of adequate testing and medical safeguards for prison inmates.

As per the state's records, four persons have died of coronavirus in three separate prisons in Maharashtra, and that they were tested for COVID-19 after their death.

HC has now asked the petitioners to go through the draft guidelines and respond to the same.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jails coronavirus jail inmates COVID-19
India Matters
For representational purposes
Ladakh standoff: Hundreds of Twitter handles from Pakistan spreading false info
A view of the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (File | PTI)
19 Rajya Sabha seats up for grabs, 3 states in focus as elections begin
Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagment party on June 30, 2018, held at Antilla, in south Mumbai.
Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar lose Instagram followers
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Modi govt's pet project Bharatmala Phase-1 to get delayed by 4 years: ICRA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With no one venturing out to the sea for fishing, mechanised fishing boats are anchored at Kasimedu Fishing Harbour in Chennai | P Jawahar
Chennai Lockdown Day 1: Fish seller throws hundreds of fish into dustbin
Late Malayalam director Sachy
'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' director Sachy passes away, Mollywood pays tribute
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp