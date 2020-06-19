STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Yogi Adityanath seeks policy for travel between districts at Delhi-UP border

The CM also sought an arrangement for the screening of asymptomatic persons to check the spread of virus.

Published: 19th June 2020 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2020 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

A massive traffic jam at the Delhi- UP border, as the Ghaziabad has sealed it's border due to increase in COVID-19 cases in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make a policy for peoples’ movement between Delhi and various districts, including those of NCR — Noida and Ghaziabad — with a provision for their screening to tame the virus.

As per sources, the CM, during the video conferencing with the PM on Wednesday, requested him for making a policy for districts bordering Delhi as there was a regular movement among those cities.

The CM also sought an arrangement for the screening of asymptomatic persons to check the spread of virus.

Yogi said that to break the chain of the virus, permission should be given to keep asymptomatic corona patients in Covid-19 hospitals instead of quarantining them at home.

“In home-quarantine, there is a possibility of spread of the virus from asymptomatic corona patients and it is difficult to maintain necessary discipline for them,” he said while apprising the PM that UP had ventilator facility across all 75 districts.

Meanwhile, Thursday witnessed the biggest single day surge with 630 people testing positive for corona virus in the state. 

Kanpur topped the day’s tally with 54 fresh cases followed by Gautam Buddh Nagar registering 47 fresh cases, Siddharthnagar 45 and state capital Lucknow 33.

Ghaziabad in NCR had 32 fresh cases taking the state tally to 15,297. Total active cases in the state are 5,659 and 9,638 people have been discharged after full recovery. 

The toll due to Covid-19 in the state has risen to 488.

The CM has also pitched for ramping up of daily sample testing to 25,000 and number of Covid beds to 1.5 lakh by this month end. At present, there are 1,01,236 Covid beds across 503 Covid facilities across the state.

Yogi, on Thursday, issued directives to the state health authorities to increase the number of daily sample testing to 20,000 by the end of this week. 

He also laid stress on the need of conducting random sample testing to tame the deadly virus in the state.

