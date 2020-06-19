STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Evict Chinese troops from Galwan Valley, demarcate LAC:  Ladakh Buddhist Association

Ex-Congress MLA Deldan Namgyal said people of Ladakh want India to go all -out against China to sort this issue once for all.

Published: 19th June 2020 02:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2020 11:29 AM

An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, north-east of Srinagar. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The Ladakh Buddhist Association, an influential religious group in Leh, and political parties of the region have called upon the Centre to take strong measures to demarcate the LAC and ensure that Chinese troops vacate the Galwan Valley, part of Pangong lake and other territories occupied by them after their latest incursion.

“Due to India’s lax policy, China is resorting to frequent incursions... Finger 4 is strategically very important. If the government does not act strongly, then our soldiers and locals will have to bear losses at the hands of the Chinese troops,” LBA president P T Kunzang said.

“The heads of two states should talk and resolve the issue and demarcate the LAC,” he added.

Ex-Congress MLA Deldan Namgyal said people of Ladakh want India to go all-out against China to sort this issue once for all.

“They are taking very important strategic points. If our government does not take concrete measures to evict Chinese troops from Galwan Valley and part of Pangong Tso lake, then they can walk up to Leh anytime,” he said.

