Fact check units are being set up in states: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said fact check units are being set up in states to fight ‘fake news’.These units are being formed for people to have access to the ‘right information’, said the I&B minister during his Bhopal visit.

This would be on the lines of the fact check unit set up by the Press Information Bureau under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

“With people having the right to get ‘right information’, the pattern of ‘fake news in the media’ would not be tolerated,” he added.

The PIB’s fact-checking unit is mandated to identify ‘fake’ news so that it is refrained from ‘being spread’.

The Centre had recently set up a panel which aims to improve India’s ranking on the press freedom index.

The index monitoring cell will include officials and journalists who are recommended by the Press Council of India.