Galwan valley clashes: Veterans say soldiers should have fired in self-protection

While Indian soldiers followed the protocol in letter and spirit, the Chinese side resorted to their old deceptive behaviour, said Lt-Gen (retd) V K Chaturvedi.

Indian paramilitary soldiers keep guard as Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, north-east of Srinagar. (Photo | AP)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As it emerged that the soldiers lost lives despite no bullet being fired during the clash with PLA troops in the Galwan Valley, Army veterans feel it’s time to relax rigid adherence to protocols in such situations.

The discipline of the Indian soldiers was used by the Chinese to kill them, they said.

“If we don’t change our mindset, we will see more army widows in future,” says Lt-Gen (retd) D B Shekatkar.

“The soldiers did not know that they will be facing an enemy which does not honour protocols and ethics of war and this led to the loss of lives of our soldiers.”

The protocols mean nothing for the “unprofessional Chinese Army” which has broken every agreement he added.

Responding to a tweet by Rahul Gandhi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar referred to a “long-standing practice (as per 1996 & 2005 agreements)” of not using firearms during face-offs.

As per the Article VI of the agreement of November 1996, “neither side shall open fire, conduct blast operations or hunt with guns or explosives within two kilometers from the Line of Actual Control”.

While Indian soldiers followed the protocol in letter and spirit, the Chinese side resorted to their old deceptive behaviour, said Lt-Gen (retd) V K Chaturvedi.

“Had I been there, I would have opened artillery as the Chinese troops broke the agreement first with their premeditated plan and killed the Commanding Officer of a unit. I can understand how demoralising it can be. Protocols are for people who honour it.”

Lt Gen Vinod Bhatia said it is the discipline and restraint of the Indian Army which is praised.

The protocols are important when it is the issue of one of the largest unsettled border, he said, but added that time had come to change it.

TAGS
Indian Army Chinese Army India-China Standoff Galwan Valley
