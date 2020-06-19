STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India's COVID-19 tally crosses 3.80 lakh with highest single-day spike of 13,586 cases

In some positive news, the number of recoveries crossed the two lakh mark and stands at 2,04,710, while there are 1,63,248 total COVID-19 active cases.

College students are standing in queue wearing masks e to write second PU exams on Thursday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India on Friday saw another record spike of 13,586 new COVID-19 cases in a single-day, pushing the tally to 3,80,532, while the death toll rose to 12,573 with 336 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

 One patient had migrated.

"Thus, around 53.79 per cent patients have recovered so far," an official said.

The total number of confirmed cases include foreigners.

India registered over 10,000 cases for the eighth day in a row.

The country has witnessed a surge of 1,89,997 infections from June 1 till 19 with Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh among the top five states that have seen a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases.

According to ICMR, a cumulative total of 64,26,627 samples have been tested up to June 18.

A total of 1,76,959 samples have been tested on Thursday,  the highest number of tests done on a day so far.

Of the 336 new deaths reported till Friday morning, 100 were in Maharashtra, 65 in Delhi, 49 in Tamil Nadu, 31 in Gujarat, 30 in Uttar Pradesh, 12 each in Karnataka and West Bengal, 10 in Rajasthan, six in Jammu and Kashmir, five in Punjab, four each in Haryana and Madhya Pradesh, three in Telangana, two in Andhra Pradesh and one each in Assam, Jharkhand and Kerala.

India is the fourth worst-hit nation by the pandemic after the US, Brazil and Russia.

According to the Johns Hopkins University, which has been compiling COVID-19 data from all over the world, India is at the eighth position in terms of the death toll.

Of the total 12,573 deaths, Maharashtra accounted for the highest 5,751 fatalities followed by Delhi with 1,969 deaths, Gujarat with 1,591, Tamil Nadu with 625, West Bengal with 518, Madhya Pradesh with 486, Uttar Pradesh with 465, Rajasthan with 323 and Telangana with 195 deaths.

The COVID-19 death toll reached 134 in Haryana, 114 in Karnataka, 92 in Andhra Pradesh, 83 in Punjab, 71 in Jammu and Kashmir, 44 in Bihar, 26 in Uttarakhand, 21 in Kerala and 11 in Odisha.

Jharkhand has registered 11 deaths, Chhattisgarh 10, Assam 9, Himachal Pradesh 8,  Puducherry 7, Chandigarh 6 while Meghalaya, Tripura and Ladakh have reported 1 fatality each, according to the Health Ministry.

More than 70 per cent deaths took place due to comorbidities, the ministry said.

Maharashtra has reported maximum number of cases at 1,20,504 followed by Tamil Nadu at 52,334, Delhi at 49,979, Gujarat at 25,601, Uttar Pradesh at 15,181, Rajasthan at 13,857 and West Bengal at 12,735, according to the Health Ministry's data.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 11,426 in Madhya Pradesh, 9,218 in Haryana, 7,944 in Karnataka, 7,518 in Andhra Pradesh and 7,025 in Bihar.

It has risen to 6,027 in Telangana, 5,555 in Jammu and Kashmir, 4,777 in Assam and 4,512 in Odisha.

Punjab has reported 3,615 novel coronavirus cases so far, while Kerala has 2,794 cases.

A total of 2,102 people have been infected by the virus in Uttarakhand, 1,946 in Chhattisgarh, 1,920 in Jharkhand, 1,155 in Tripura, 705 in Goa, 687 in Ladakh, 606 in Manipur and 595 in Himachal Pradesh.

Chandigarh has registered 374 COVID-19 cases, Puducherry has 271 cases, Nagaland has 193, Mizoram has 130, Arunachal Pradesh has 103, Sikkim has 70, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu together have reported 58 COVID-19 cases.

Meghalaya and Andaman and Nicobar Islands have registered 44 infections each so far.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR," the ministry said, adding 8,927 cases are being reassigned to states.

State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it added.

