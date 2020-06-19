Madhya Pradesh: Locusts attack crops, trees in Banda, Mahoba districts

By PTI

BANDA/MAHOBA: A swarm of locusts attacked trees and crops in several villages in Banda and Mahoba districts, farmers and officials said on Friday.

The swarm came from the jungles of the neighbouring Panna and Chhatarpur districts of Madhya Pradesh and entered Kartal, Bolharka, Maharajpur, Manpur, Pukari, Ragoli and Babupur villages in Banda on Thursday evening, they said.

Farmers said the locusts attacked vegetables sown in one kilometre area in an hour and returned to the jungles in Madhya Pradesh.

An administration official said the information about the locust attack was received an hour late but there is no information about any damage to crops; some trees have been damaged.

He said the local agriculture department officials have been asked to remain alert.

Deputy Director (Agriculture) G Ram said locusts were hovering over the jungles of Mahoba for three days and entered Bhagari, Bachchchar Kala, Nagaradang, Magrol and Saliya villages on Thursday but were chased away by farmers.

The agriculture department has sprayed pesticides and thousands of locusts have died due to it, he said.

Mahoba District Agriculture Officer Pramod Kumar said the swarm could again return.

"We are alert and all preparations have been made," he added.