STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mumbai diary

The ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi may make a big move to attract Dalit voters in the state.

Published: 19th June 2020 03:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2020 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

Uddhav caught between two Pawars
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray is caught between the two Pawars of the NCP. Sharad Pawar had recently expressed his displeasure at not being consulted and being taken seriously by the Thackeray government. After that, Uddhav had informed the NCP chief that he was consulting Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in every decision. He perceives that Ajit represents his party and his uncle. Uddhav is now confused on which leader to listen. If he consults more with Ajit, then Pawar senior may get angry and vice versa.

MVA moves to attract Dalit voters
The ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi may make a big move to attract Dalit voters in the state. According to reports, CM Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar have talked about nominating Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar as an MLC from the governor quota. While Ambedkar is not expected to join NCP or Shiv Sena, his nomination may play a big role in increasing Dalit support for the ruling coalition. The talks between the three leaders are at nascent stage currently and any announcement will be made only after the decision is finalised. This will be a big boost to the Maha Vikas Aghadi, particularly the NCP, as Prakash Ambedkar’s Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi had played spoilsport spliting the secular vote in many seats in Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections.

BJP unity in trouble?
Maharashtra BJP unit is having a tough time in keeping its flock together. BJP, which emerged at the the single largest party after elections, had assured it 105 MLAs than the party will be back in power within six months. With the Uddhav Thackeray government completing six months, there is no sign that the Maha Vikas Agadi government will fall anytime soon. The BJP MLAs, who had trusted their party leaders at that time, are now doubting their assurances. They  have started sending feelers to the ruling party that they are ready to switch allegiance in the state.

NCP keeps its promise to Raju Shetti
The NCP has decided to send Swabhimani Shetkari Sangathan leader Raju Shetti to the Legislative Council from its own quota. Shetti said he met Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar in Baramati in Pune district where the decision to offer him an MLC seat was finalised. There are 12 seats of MLCs that are vacant and will be filled soon using the Governor quota. As per the party-wise strength, the Shiv Sena will get five of these seats with the NCP getting four and Congress getting three seats. During the state assembly elections, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had promised to give one Legislative Council seat to the SSS.

Sudhir Suryawanshi
Our correspondent
in Maharashtra
suryawanshi.sudhir@gmail.com 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes
Ladakh standoff: Hundreds of Twitter handles from Pakistan spreading false info
A view of the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (File | PTI)
19 Rajya Sabha seats up for grabs, 3 states in focus as elections begin
Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagment party on June 30, 2018, held at Antilla, in south Mumbai.
Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar lose Instagram followers
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Modi govt's pet project Bharatmala Phase-1 to get delayed by 4 years: ICRA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With no one venturing out to the sea for fishing, mechanised fishing boats are anchored at Kasimedu Fishing Harbour in Chennai | P Jawahar
Chennai Lockdown Day 1: Fish seller throws hundreds of fish into dustbin
Late Malayalam director Sachy
'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' director Sachy passes away, Mollywood pays tribute
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp