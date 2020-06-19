Mumbai diary

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Uddhav caught between two Pawars

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray is caught between the two Pawars of the NCP. Sharad Pawar had recently expressed his displeasure at not being consulted and being taken seriously by the Thackeray government. After that, Uddhav had informed the NCP chief that he was consulting Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in every decision. He perceives that Ajit represents his party and his uncle. Uddhav is now confused on which leader to listen. If he consults more with Ajit, then Pawar senior may get angry and vice versa.

MVA moves to attract Dalit voters

The ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi may make a big move to attract Dalit voters in the state. According to reports, CM Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar have talked about nominating Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar as an MLC from the governor quota. While Ambedkar is not expected to join NCP or Shiv Sena, his nomination may play a big role in increasing Dalit support for the ruling coalition. The talks between the three leaders are at nascent stage currently and any announcement will be made only after the decision is finalised. This will be a big boost to the Maha Vikas Aghadi, particularly the NCP, as Prakash Ambedkar’s Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi had played spoilsport spliting the secular vote in many seats in Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections.

BJP unity in trouble?

Maharashtra BJP unit is having a tough time in keeping its flock together. BJP, which emerged at the the single largest party after elections, had assured it 105 MLAs than the party will be back in power within six months. With the Uddhav Thackeray government completing six months, there is no sign that the Maha Vikas Agadi government will fall anytime soon. The BJP MLAs, who had trusted their party leaders at that time, are now doubting their assurances. They have started sending feelers to the ruling party that they are ready to switch allegiance in the state.

NCP keeps its promise to Raju Shetti

The NCP has decided to send Swabhimani Shetkari Sangathan leader Raju Shetti to the Legislative Council from its own quota. Shetti said he met Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar in Baramati in Pune district where the decision to offer him an MLC seat was finalised. There are 12 seats of MLCs that are vacant and will be filled soon using the Governor quota. As per the party-wise strength, the Shiv Sena will get five of these seats with the NCP getting four and Congress getting three seats. During the state assembly elections, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had promised to give one Legislative Council seat to the SSS.

