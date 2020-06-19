STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No connection between ceasefire violations along LoC and Indo-China border standoff: Army

The Army is taking proper measures to provide more security and safety to the civilian population in the areas near to the LoC.

Published: 19th June 2020 07:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2020 07:56 PM   |  A+A-

Lt Gen BS Raju and J&K DGP addressing media. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The Army on Friday said there is no connection between the Pakistan-initiated ceasefire violations along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir and the situation on the Line of Actual Control with China in the Ladakh region.

It, however, asserted that no "misadventure" would be allowed along the borders in the union territory.

"The ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) are happening as per the old strategy in which it wants to push in more terrorists into the valley. If there is one entity in the world which is not happy with the peace in the valley, it is Pakistan," Lt Gen B S Raju, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps, said here.

"The moment there is peace in the valley, it generates violence -- both from across as ceasefire violation as well as sending instructions to entities or its proxies within the valley to generate violence," he said.

He was speaking at a joint press conference along with senior officers of Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) here.

Lt Gen Raju said he does not see any major connection between the situation in Ladakh and the ceasefire violations in Jammu and Kashmir as of now.

"I do not see any such major connection as of now. The existing ceasefire violations have happened through a pattern and there has not been any great increase in the number of ceasefire violations, but, definitely, some of them have been intense in which the Pakistan-initiated ceasefire violations have inflicted some civilian casualties," he said.

He said the Army is taking proper measures to provide more security and safety to the civilian population in the areas near to the LoC.

"Some action on the construction of civilian bunker has started, some places it has been done, but I think there is more required to be done. We are fully prepared at the LoC to ensure that this particular phenomena of ceasefire violations and infiltration is kept in check," he said.

Lt Gen Raju said while the situation on the LoC was stable, the Army would ensure there will be no misadventure from across.

"I would like to assure everybody that the situation on the Line of Control and in the hinterland is stable. We will ensure that there will be no misadventure both from outside of the Line of Control and as well as within the valley. And, we will ensure that the situation is kept normal and the people of the valley will be able to go about their jobs in the most normal manner," he said.

Asked about the situation along the LAC in Ladakh, the GOC said, "The situation as far as I am aware is in control and whatever is required to be done in that area by the forces, which are required to operate, are capable of doing their job.

"I must also say that this is one of the contingency that the Army is aware could happen and that particular contingency is being played out and whatever actions are required to be taken, are being done," he said.

Speaking about the situation on the border, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said the security forces were conscious of the threats and were adequately responding to those.

"We are conscious of the fact that our neighbour and the agencies which are there to perpetuate violence in this region, are making efforts to infiltrate and send in more numbers of terrorists for various sectors, we have been adequately responding to that threat.

Our highway grids, our border grids are fully alert.

We are in a position to take care of any emergent challenge anywhere and we would definitely be on the side of our people.

They have been very cooperative and they have extended all kinds of cooperation," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
India China standoff pakistan ceasefire violation
India Matters
For representational purposes
Ladakh standoff: Hundreds of Twitter handles from Pakistan spreading false info
A view of the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (File | PTI)
19 Rajya Sabha seats up for grabs, 3 states in focus as elections begin
Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagment party on June 30, 2018, held at Antilla, in south Mumbai.
Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar lose Instagram followers
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Modi govt's pet project Bharatmala Phase-1 to get delayed by 4 years: ICRA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With no one venturing out to the sea for fishing, mechanised fishing boats are anchored at Kasimedu Fishing Harbour in Chennai | P Jawahar
Chennai Lockdown Day 1: Fish seller throws hundreds of fish into dustbin
Late Malayalam director Sachy
'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' director Sachy passes away, Mollywood pays tribute
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp