PM Modi connects with his constituency, reviews progress of dev projects

LUCKNOW: PM Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a meeting through video conferencing to review various development projects being undertaken in Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency.

Focusing on the progress of his dream project - Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, the PM reviewed the effective management of COVID-19 in Varanasi where the tally of number of coronavirus-positive cases to over 300. While reviewing the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project, the PM was shown the progress made so far by using a drone video of the layout.

The PM interacted with the five BJP MLAs and two MLCs and senior administrative officials including Varanasi Divisional Commissioner Deepak Agarwal, District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma and Varanasi Municipal Commissioner Gaurang Rathi.

While focusing on Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, the PM directed the officials concerned to preserve that all the old temples unearthed during the development course of the complex. He laid stress on seeking experts’ help in protecting the historical and architectural legacy of the city. He also favoured carbon

dating of those ancient temples so that their importance and age could be highlighted to the tourist and the pilgrims, who visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

The PM was told during the interaction that over 100 major projects within the financial outflow of around Rs.8000 crore were currently being undertaken in Varanasi.

The PM's main emphasis was on the completion of projects within stipulated time maintaining the highest standards of quality. He also suggested the authorities concerned to expedite works of cruise tourism, light and sound show, rejuvenation of Khidkiya and Dashaswamedh Ghats, display of Ganga Aarti through audio-visual screens in order to increase tourism and travel footprint in Kashi.

“All efforts should be made to promote and propagate the role of Kashi as one of the key repositories of world heritage,” said the PM, while directing the officials to organise week-long festivals of countries like Japan, Thailand, etc. where Buddhism is practised to celebrate their art and cultural heritage.

The PM also pressed for ensuring the highest levels of sanitation and cleanliness. “All efforts should be made to achieve desired levels of ODF plus, use of mechanised sweeping and cleaning, ensuring 100% door-to-door waste collection and making the entire environment very positive and healthy.

The preparation for tackling the ongoing COVID pandemic was also reviewed in detail. The Prime Minister highlighted extensive and effective utilisation of the Aarogya Setu App. Efforts made by the district administration for providing food, shelter and quarantine services were also discussed.

The PM directed the officials to give priority to provide gainful employment to the migrants on the basis of their skill sets. Feedback was also taken about the positive impact of PM Garib Kalyan Yojana and State Government-led COVID relief schemes.