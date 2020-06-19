STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SC asks Centre, States to ensure compliance of order to transport migrants back home

The court asked the authorities concerned to ensure that no migrants have to pay anything to go back to their respective states, villages, and towns.

Passengers waiting for their bus at Baramunda bus stand during lockdown in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre and States to ensure compliance of its June 9 order and transport all those migrant labourers wanting to go to their respective villages within the stipulated time period given by it.

A bench of the apex court headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan had passed the order after taking suo motu cognisance in the matter related to the plight of migrant labourers amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The top court today said that its June 9 order was very clear and asked the Central government and States to ensure that all migrants reach their home within 15 days.

The court asked the authorities concerned to ensure that no migrants have to pay anything to go back to their respective states, villages, and towns.

Hearing the matter few days before the completion of the stipulated time period, the court also asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to speak with all the States and Union Territories to comply with the order dated June 9 in the matter.

The apex court asked the Central government to ensure that due publicity is given to the orders and fixed the matter for further hearing in July.

The Supreme Court had on June 9 directed States and Union Territories to identify stranded migrant workers across the country willing to go back to their native places and transport them home within a period of 15 days. (ANI)

coronavirus lockdown migrants crisis Supreme court
