SC reserves order on plea to not give preference to cases of influential lawyers, petitioners

ANI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday reserved its order on a petition seeking directions to the apex court's Secretary-General, Registrar, and officers not to give preference to cases filed by influential lawyers and petitioners.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra reserved its judgement in the matter after hearing arguments from the petitioner and advocate Reepak Kansal.

"Why you have raised this issue?" the apex court asked the lawyer Reepak Kansal, to which, he replied that his writ petition seeking one nation one ration card was not listed. Kansal said that cases of many influential and popular lawyers were listed instead.

The apex court asked Kansal why he was making such reckless charges and allegations against the Registry and section officers of the apex court.

"Why can't you (Kansal) be more responsible? They (court officials) are working day and night for you people. This has become a trend today. You should not have filed such a petition," the court observed and reserved its order for a later day.

