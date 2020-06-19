STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sonu Sood sends migrants stuck in Mumbai to Dehradun

The Air Asia plane with 173 migrants arrived at the Jolly Grant Airport this evening, Jolly Grant police station incharge Sub-Inspector Shanti Chamoli said.

Published: 19th June 2020 08:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2020 08:02 PM

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood (File | PTI)

By PTI

RISHIKESH Bollywood actor Sonu Sood on Friday sent 173 migrants in a chartered flight from Mumbai to Dehradun.

Buses of all 13 districts of Uttarakhand were parked outside the airport to take the migrants to their respective destinations.

It is for the second time in less than a month that Sood has sent migrants in a chartered flight from Mumbai to Dehradun.

Earlier this month, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat thanked him for the kind gesture and extended an invitation to him to visit the state when the COVID-19 crisis is over.

