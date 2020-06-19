STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stern action for defying social distancing norms, not using masks in public: Noida police

coronavirus, mask

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NOIDA: Strict action would be taken against people who do not use masks or face coverings in public and disobey social distancing rules, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said on Friday, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The police personnel carried out a foot march in various areas of Noida and Greater Noida on Friday to raise awareness among traders, shopkeepers and the general public about the pandemic.

The police personnel used loudspeakers to suggest various measures and 'Dos & Don'ts' to check the spread of the virus, while also appealing to the people to strictly follow government guidelines.

"The general public has been suggested to wear a face cover or mask and maintain a distance of at least six feet from each other in public places. Spitting in public places has been completely banned. People have also been asked to strictly observe night curfew," Police Commissioner Alok Singh said.

"Strict action would be taken against people who roam public places without a face cover or mask, and do not follow social distancing and violate (government) guidelines," Singh warned.

He said the administration is taking all possible steps to ensure the safety of people, especially those who are aged above 65, pregnant women and children below 10 years as they are more susceptible to the infection.

"We have advised them not to go out of the house unless it is necessary," the district police chief said.

The central and the state government as well as the local administration has made wearing of face masks or covers and social distancing mandatory for people in public places in a measure to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, in western Uttar Pradesh is one of the worst-hit districts in the state due to COVID-19 outbreak and has so far recorded over 1,100 coronavirus cases including 16 deaths.

Earlier this week, the district police had carried out a special drive to raise awareness on the pandemic during which it issued fines to more than 700 people who were found outdoors without a face cover or mask.

