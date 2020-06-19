Tihar Jail official tests COVID-19 positive

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The superintendent of Tihar Central Jail number 4 has tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Friday.

He complained of fever on June 4 and has been on leave since then.

He got tested for the virus on June 11 and the report came positive two days later, a senior jail official said.

"He is fine now, but will continue to remain in home quarantine till June 27, Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel said.

Till Friday, 36 prison staff and 19 inmates have tested positive for the virus. Seven staff members and 16 inmates have recovered from the disease, the DG said.