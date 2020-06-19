STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Unfortunate that RJD not invited to all-party meet on Indo-China conflict: MP Manoj Kumar Jha

The all-party meeting, called by PM Modi to discuss the situation at the border areas with China, is scheduled to be held on Friday at 5 pm.

RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha

RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Rashtriya Janta Dal MP Manoj Kumar Jha on Friday expressed concerns after his party was not invited in the all-party meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday through video conferencing to discuss the ongoing border conflict with China.

Speaking to ANI, RJD MP Jha said, "This is very sad and unfortunate that we are not invited. We are the single largest party in Bihar including five Rajya Sabha MPs, eight MLC and 80 MLAs. The party is present in 21 states. I do not know what criteria they have fixed."

"Bihar regiment has lost five soldiers. We have many things to ask and suggest to the Prime Minister," RJD leader added.

Cornering the Centre, he said: "They could have accommodated all in the virtual meeting and if there is any binary of the region on the national party then let me state very clearly that the regional parties in this country have the strongest national outlook than many national parties, which I think in parochial terms."

Jha said that his party too needs to discuss the current position and the steps the country is going to take to resolve the matter, adding that "I must convey China that we love peace but not at the cost of self-respect."

Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, had lost their lives in a violent face-off that happened in the Galwan Valley, as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during de-escalation in eastern Ladakh.

