UP cops, families urged to remove 52 'dubious' Chinese apps from their mobile phones

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Amid heightened tensions with China following the violent clash along the LAC on Monday, the Special Task Force (STF) of the UP police has launched a campaign against 52 ‘dubious’ Chinese apps on mobile phones here on Friday.

In an order issued by IG, STF, Amitabh Yash, cops have been urged to remove the 52 apps from their mobile phones immediately. Not only this, but people in different parts of the state are also protesting on the streets exhorting countrymen to boycott Chinese products.

Releasing the list of apps, the IG STF directed the cops to remove them saying they could lead to theft of personal data through the apps. It may be recalled that earlier, the Union home ministry had also issued alerts against the use of 52 apps including ‘Zoom’ used to conduct virtual meetings during the lockdown driven by the COVID-19 crisis.

The sources claimed that the directives of IG, UP STF, are in consonance with the Centre’s advisory in this regard. In the order issued by the UP STF, cops have been asked to convince their relatives and families also to remove all the Chinese apps from their android phones.

Some of the apps in the list to be removed include Tiktok, UC Browser, Vigo Video, Vault Hide, Bigo Live, Welbo, We Chat, Shareit, UC news, Beauty Plus, Club Factory, Helo, Like, Shein, News Dog, Photo Wonder, Clash of Kings, Mail Master, PUBG, CamScanner etc.

Currently, India is witnessing huge anti-China sentiments. On Google Play, there was a ‘Remove China App’ which apparently witnessed massive download numbers in a few days. This app helps to facilitate the identification and removal of Chinese mobile apps.