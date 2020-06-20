540 new coronavirus cases in Gujarat, 27 deaths

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: With 540 new coronavirus patients detected on Friday, the number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat reached 26,198, the state health department said.

The death toll due to the pandemic in the state also rose to 1,619 with 27 COVID-19 patients dying, it added.

Ahmedabad alone reported 312 out of 540 new cases, raising its total to 18,258.

The death toll in the district rose to 1,296 with 21 more patients dying on Friday.

Besides, four patients died in Surat and one each in Mehsana and Surendranagar districts. 340 patients recovered in the state during the day, taking the number of persons discharged from hospitals to 18,167.

Other than Ahmedabad, Surat reported 93 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total to 2,954.

Vadodara district reported 45 new cases, taking its total to 1,770.

Out of 22 other districts that reported new cases on Friday, Mehsana reported 12 cases, followed by Gandhinagar, Jamnagar and Bharuch at nine each, Patan at eight and Aravalli seven, among others.

The state has now 6,412 active cases, with 67 patients put on ventilators and in critical condition.

The condition of 6,345 other patients is stable, the state health department said.

3,14,301 persons have been tested for coronavirus in the state so far.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 26,198, new cases 540, deaths 1,619, discharged 18,167, active cases 6,412 and people tested so far 3,14,301.