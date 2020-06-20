After Rajya Sabha polls, Ajay Maken, Gaurav Gogoi quarantined in Manipur

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: In the battle for power in Manipur, the Congress had rushed its leaders Ajay Maken and Gaurav Gogoi to the state on Friday but they ended up being quarantined.

That the duo was sent to quarantine came to the light from a tweet of senior BJP leader Ram Madhav.

“Congress party couldn’t win d RS seat in Manipur. Yet went to governor claiming they have majority in Assembly. Their leader Ajay Maken and MP Gaurav Gogoi entered Manipur disregarding Corona guidelines. They have been promptly quarantined by d state health authorities,” Madhav tweeted on Friday evening.

As per the standard COVID-19 protocols, every individual entering Manipur – or for that matter any state of the Northeast – is sent to institutional quarantine.

Despite defeat in the election to the state’s lone Rajya Sabha seat, a delegation of Secular Progressive Front, comprising Congress and parties supporting it, met Governor Najma Heptulla on Friday evening and reiterated the demand for a special session of the Assembly so that the motion of no-confidence, which has been already moved, could be taken up.

