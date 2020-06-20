STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BSF shoots down Pakistani spy drone along International Border in J&K, US-made rifle recovered

Sources said the BSF patrol party of 19 battalion at around 5.10 am spotted a Pakistani drone flying on this side of IB in the Rathua area of Hiranagar sector.

BSF

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Amid tense standoff with China in Eastern Ladakh, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday morning shot down a Pakistani spy drone along the International Border (IB) in Hira Nagar sector in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered some arms including US-made carbine rifle.

They said the BSF men immediately swung into action and shot down the drone near Border Outpost Pansar. The drone fell into a field.

Sources said the BSF men recovered a US-made M-4 Carbine rifle, some ammunition and seven grenades near the downed Pakistani spy drone.

It is the first instance when a Pakistani drone shot down by security forces was carrying weapons.

Sources said it seems that the drone was being controlled by Pakistani Rangers manning the picket opposite Panesar Post of BSF in Kathua sector. 

According to sources, the official suspect that the Pakistani spy drone was to deliver the weapons to militants, who might have managed to infiltrate into this side of the IB.

They said top security officials have visited the site to assess the situation and inspect the weapons seized.

“Further investigation is going on,” they said.

There have been many instances in J&K when security forces have recovered US-made M-4 carbine rifle from militants killed in encounters.

There have been near daily ceasefire violations and firing and mortar shelling on army positions and civilians areas by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control and International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir and these violations have intensified after Indian troops standoff with Chinese troops in Eastern Ladakh, where Chinese troops have made incursions upto the Galwan Valley and killed 20 Indian soldiers during a violent clash.

Comments

