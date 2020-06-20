Delhi Police fails to file charge sheet in terror case, suspended J&K cop gets bail

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Suspended Jammu and Kashmir DSP Davinder Singh was granted bail by a court on Friday in a terror case after the Delhi Police failed to file a charge sheet on time. Singh and another accused Irfan Shafi Mir were granted the relief by the court, which noted that the probe agency failed to file a charge sheet within 90 days from his arrest, as prescribed under law. The bail was granted on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and two sureties of like amount.

Singh, however, will remain jail in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) case for which he was arrested on January 11. The IPS officer and Mir were arrested while ferrying two Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists in a vehicle on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway.

Singh is currently lodged in Kathua’s Heeranagar jail. On Friday, the NIA said it has “adequate evidence” against Singh in the terror case that it is probing and a charge sheet would be filed against him in due course. In a brief statement, a spokesperson of the NIA said Singh continued to be in judicial custody in the case filed by the agency.

In the court order, Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana noted that Singh has claimed he was being falsely implicated. “...There is also no material to substantiate that the accused had the intention or conspired to carry out terror strike,” the bail plea said.