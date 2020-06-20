Four civilians injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Rampur sector

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Four civilians were on Saturday injured when Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rampur sector of Jammu and Kashmir, according to an Army spokesperson.

"On 20 June 2020, in the morning hours, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Rampur sector by firing mortars and other weapons," the spokesman said.

He said four civilians were injured in the Pakistani firing.

The Army has given a befitting response to the Pakistani aggression, he said.