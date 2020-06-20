STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Healthcare workers with high-risk exposure to COVID-19 to be quarantined for a week initially

Health workers store a swab sample collected at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The quarantine period for healthcare workers with high-risk exposure to confirmed COVID-19 cases has been reduced from 14 days to one week initially, according to the latest advisory by the Union Health Ministry issued  on Thursday.

The advisory said after a week, a decision will be taken by the internal committee or head of the departments of the hospital on whether they can return to work, depending on their health status and risk assessment.

“After a week, they shall be tested as per ICMR testing protocol, actively monitored for development of symptoms and managed as per laid down protocol,” said the guidelines.

“If they test positive but remain asymptomatic they will follow protocol for very mild or pre-symptomatic cases and if they test negative and remain asymptomatic, they will complete 14 day quarantine and return to work,” it said.

In case they develop symptoms they would be required to follow a different set of protocols.

It also said  said that a buddy system be followed in hospitals to ensure that there is no breach in infection prevention control practices.

“Under this approach, two or more-person team is formed amongst the deployed hospital staff who share responsibilities for his/her partner’s safety and well-being in the context of -appropriate donning and doffing of PPEs, maintaining hand hygiene and taking requisite steps on observing breach of PPE.”

