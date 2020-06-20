STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Medical team abused, attacked in COVID-19 victim's village in Madhya Pradesh

When the team reached the village for contact tracing and collection of samples for testing, a man arrived and abused them and threw stones.

Published: 20th June 2020 10:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2020 10:40 PM   |  A+A-

Members of a medical team wearing protective gear walk past a coronavirus testing camp. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

MHOW: A medical team was attacked on Saturday afternoon in Mhow in Madhya Pradesh when it arrived to collect samples of the family of a COVID-19 victim, police said.

The incident took place in Jafrabad village in Indore's Mhow tehsil and probe was underway after the medical team filed a complaint, said Manpur police station in charge Hitendra Rathore.

Medical team in charge Prabha Kharve in her complaint said a resident of Ayodhya ward of the village had died on Friday and his report returned positive for coronavirus on Saturday.

When the team reached the village for contact tracing and collection of samples for testing, a man arrived and abused them and threw stones along with some others, the complaint stated.

"We want strict action in this matter or else it will be tough for us to work during the outbreak," Kharve said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh COVID 19 victim medical team coronavirus
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp