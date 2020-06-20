STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Nine IFS officers shunted out over elephants' death in Chhattisgarh

The death of six jumbos in just 10 days led the wildlife activists began raising questions over the alleged negligence shown by the state forest department.

Published: 20th June 2020 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2020 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

A file photo of an elephant that died due to electrocution.

A file photo of an elephant that died due to electrocution. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh government on Saturday transferred the principal chief conservator of forest (PCCF-wildlife) and reshuffled the posts of eight other Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers following the death of six wild elephants in the state during the span of 10 days.

The government shifted Atul Kumar Shukla PCCF (wildlife) to state research, training, and climate change. A 1987-batch IFS officer PV Narsingh Rao replaced him. Two divisional forest officers (DFOs) of Dharamjaigarh and Balrampur were among the other officials transferred.

The death of six jumbos in just 10 days led the wildlife activists began raising questions over the alleged negligence shown by the state forest department.

Last Tuesday, a male elephant got electrocuted at Girisha village of Dharamjaigarh division in Raigarh after coming in contact with a live wire used for an illegal power connection at a farmland.

Ealier, an elephant calf died after it got stuck in a marshland at Mongri in Dhamtari district.

Previous week, the carcasses of two elephants were recovered in the forest range of Surajpur district. In the adjoining district of Balrampur, another tusker was found dead on June 11.

Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to probe into the deaths of three female pachyderms in north Chhattisgarh’s Sarguja forest range. The state government then suspended four officials of the forest department for their apparent dereliction of duty leading to the death of the wild elephants.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
elephants' death wild elephants Chhattisgarh govt Indian Forest Service
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp