Patna diary

Second rhino birth in Patna zoo this year

The Patna zoo witnessed its second rhino birth this year as a male baby was born on Tuesday morning. The male rhino was born to a pair of one-horned rhinoceros Rani and Ayodhya after months of proper care. The zoo officials have named the newborn male as ‘Yuvraj’ and they are elated over the arrival of this new guest. Amit Kumar, zoo director, said that it was the second rhino birth at the zoo this year. A female rhino was born earlier in May.

‘Shramik-Sathi’ app to help unorganised workers

The National Association of Street Vendors of India (NASVI) and social organisation Nidan have joined hands with a Noida based software company to help about 10 lakh unorganised workers in Bihar through an online link and app called Sharmik-Sathi. NASVI chairman Chandra Prakash Singh said that the link and the app are operational now and will help unorganised workers in availing their social and economical rights including employment entitlements. According to Nidan’s senior officer Rakesh Tripathi, Vishal Anand - program manager of Nidan - will lead the campaign in Bihar to help the unorganised workers. Technology is being increasingly used by states to help their official machinery to reach out to workers who have lost jobs.

Madhubani painting to adorn govt offices

All government buildings at Punauradhama in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district— the birthplace of Sita— will now have a different look with traditional Madhubani paintings adorning their walls. The young artists of the district and skilled painters from other districts will be trained and asked to beautify the government building with Madhubani paintings. Official sources said that the Government of India has given the approval to start the work. Traditionally done on freshly plastered mud walls and floors of huts, but now they are also done on cloth, handmade paper and canvas

India’s biggest Khadi mall opens e-portal

One can now buy online the products from the country’s first and biggest Khadi mall in Patna. Industry Minister Shayam Rajak launched the e-commerce portal for the four-storied store-cum-mall. “All products of state’s Khadi and village industries in latest and fascinating designs and world-class quality are now available online,” Rajak said. He also added that launching of e-commerce portal would promote safe trading of Khadi amid the Covid-19 outbreak. He said Bihar-born Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi has been appointed as the brand ambassador of Bihar Khadi.

