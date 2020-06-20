STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

A bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan, S K Kaul and M R Shah said that there should be uniformity in Covid testing charge in all states.

Published: 20th June 2020 02:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2020 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By Kanu Sarda
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Taking a note of non-uniformity in Covid test rates, the Supreme Court on Friday directed the Centre to ensure uniform rates and asked the states to set up a panel of experts for inspection of hospitals to ensure proper care of patients.

A bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan, S K Kaul and M R Shah said that there should be uniformity in Covid testing charge in all states.

“There should be uniformity in Covid test fee. In some states, it is Rs 2,200 and its Rs 4,500 in some.”  

Appearing for the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that some states have been negotiating with various stakeholders to ensure that testing charges are reduced.

“The Union of India may issue appropriate guidelines/directions to all the States/UTs with regard to prescribing reasonable rates of various Covid related facilities/test etc., which need to be uniformly followed by all concerned. With regard to any particular State/UT, there is any difference, the same may be specifically noticed and directed accordingly,” the top court said in its order.

“We further direct that all states shall also constitute an expert team who may inspect, supervise the hospitals and issue necessary directions for the improvement to hospitals and report to the government,” the bench said, directing the Health Ministry to constitute a committee to visit Delhi hospitals.

It also directed all Covid-dedicated hospitals to permit one attendant of the patient in the hospital premise.
The bench took exception on the part of the Maharashtra government to bar people from receiving results of Covid test and asked it to hand over test results to patients and their kin.

The BMC had issued a circular on June 13 which said that the test report will not be shared by the laboratory directly with the patient. 

The case will be next heard in the third week of July.

EVERY vote MATTERS 

In Madhya Pradesh, where there were 3 seats, the fight between the BJP and the Congress was to win 2 seats

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Supreme Court India Coronavirus Testings
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Kerala pacer Basil Thampi (L) watches S Sreesanth practice in Kochi on Thursday. (Photo | A Sanesh | EPS)
In Coversation with Sreesanth: Will definitely play in 2021 if given a chance
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp