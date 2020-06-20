SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Kanu Sarda By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Taking a note of non-uniformity in Covid test rates, the Supreme Court on Friday directed the Centre to ensure uniform rates and asked the states to set up a panel of experts for inspection of hospitals to ensure proper care of patients.

A bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan, S K Kaul and M R Shah said that there should be uniformity in Covid testing charge in all states.

“There should be uniformity in Covid test fee. In some states, it is Rs 2,200 and its Rs 4,500 in some.”

Appearing for the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that some states have been negotiating with various stakeholders to ensure that testing charges are reduced.

“The Union of India may issue appropriate guidelines/directions to all the States/UTs with regard to prescribing reasonable rates of various Covid related facilities/test etc., which need to be uniformly followed by all concerned. With regard to any particular State/UT, there is any difference, the same may be specifically noticed and directed accordingly,” the top court said in its order.

“We further direct that all states shall also constitute an expert team who may inspect, supervise the hospitals and issue necessary directions for the improvement to hospitals and report to the government,” the bench said, directing the Health Ministry to constitute a committee to visit Delhi hospitals.

It also directed all Covid-dedicated hospitals to permit one attendant of the patient in the hospital premise.

The bench took exception on the part of the Maharashtra government to bar people from receiving results of Covid test and asked it to hand over test results to patients and their kin.

The BMC had issued a circular on June 13 which said that the test report will not be shared by the laboratory directly with the patient.

The case will be next heard in the third week of July.

