Charge sheet against 12 Tablighi members from Nepal for violating lockdown norms in Muzaffarnagar

According to the prosecution, the members of the Tablighi Jamaat have been charged under the IPC and the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Published: 21st June 2020 04:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2020 04:12 PM

The police had filed a charge sheet in a court in Muzaffarnagar on Saturday. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A charge sheet has been filed against 12 Tablighi Jamaat members from Nepal for assembling here in violation of the lockdown orders imposed to combat the coronavirus threat, police said on Sunday.

According to the prosecution, the members of the Tablighi Jamaat have been charged under the IPC and the Epidemic Diseases Act.

The charge sheet was filed in a court here on Saturday.

A case was registered against them in early April, they said.

The Jamaat members have already been released on bail.

Meanwhile, the police have also filed separate charge sheets against 22 other Tablighi Jamaat members hailing from Delhi, Manipur, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

A congregation of the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi in March was blamed for spreading the novel coronavirus after many of its attendees carried the infection to different parts of the country.

