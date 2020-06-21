Chhattisgarh PROs told to ‘curb fake news, disseminate factual information’

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: With the challenge of highly contagious Covid-19 persisting and the number of positive cases continuing to rise, the government public relations officers (PROs) in Chhattisgarh have been asked to remain alert on fake news and further ensure the information shared among the masses remains trustworthy.

“The problems owing to the coronavirus pandemic continue. There is a greater need to deliver our responsibilities towards the people and the society, taking preventive measures against misleading information”, said Taran Prakash Sinha, Commissioner, Public Relations.

The directorate of public relations has been using modern technologies for dissemination of information for the people and the media doing the Covid-19 crisis.

“Keep an eye on fake news reports, do not let any fictitious message, particularly around health concerns, be circulated. There shouldn’t be misinformation and confusion prevailing amid wave of speculations”, Sinha averred while addressing all district public relations officers.

The PROs have been told to remain watchful against deceptive narratives and false advisories attributed to any source including the government. The success stories should equally be propagated as it becomes much reassuring amid the needless worries and lead to positive emotion to take on the big difficult task faced during deadly virus pandemic.

