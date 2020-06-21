STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Four militants, including a Pakistani, killed by security forces in Srinagar, Kulgam

The official said in the ensuing gunfight, three militants were killed and their bodies retrieved from the site of the encounter.

Published: 21st June 2020 08:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2020 08:27 PM   |  A+A-

Terrorists, Militants

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Four militants, including a Pakistani national, were killed in two separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar and Kulgam districts during the past 24 hours, a senior police official said on Sunday.

Among the slain militants was Shakoor Farooq Langoo who, according to police records, was involved in the killing of two BSF personnel in Soura area on May 20 this year.

An AK rifle snatched from one of the BSF jawans was recovered from the site of the encounter.

Acting on a specific input regarding the presence of militants in Zoonimar area of district Srinagar, a cordon and search operation was launched jointly by police and CRPF, the official said.

"During the search operation, repeated appeals to surrender were made to the hiding terrorists through their families and community members of the area, but they started firing indiscriminately upon the search party, which retaliated leading to an encounter," he said.

The official said in the ensuing gunfight, three militants were killed and their bodies retrieved from the site of the encounter.

"Two of the slain terrorists have been identified as Shakoor Farooq Langoo from Barthana in Srinagar and Shahid Ahmad Bhat of Semthan in Bijbehara. The identification of the other slain terrorist is yet to be ascertained," he said.

Mobile internet services have been suspended in view of the operation.

The official said the three slain militants were affiliated to proscribed terror outfits Hizbul Mujahideen and Islamic State Jammu and Kashmir.

Security force have eliminated 31 militants in June while 105 ultras have been been killed this year so far.

The official said the Srinagar operation came within 24 hours of the killing of a Jaish-e-Mohammad militant in Kulgam district on Saturday.

"The killed terrorist was identified as Tayab Waleed @ Imran Bhai @ Gazi Baba, a Pakistani national affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM," he added.

According to police records, the slain ultra was an "operational commander" of the JeM and an expert in making IEDs besides being a sharpshooter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Srinagar Kulgam
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Gallery
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
Yoga enthusiast seen performing Yoga during the International Yoga Day at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Rejuvenating mind, body, heart, soul: A look at how Indians celebrated International Yoga Day 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp