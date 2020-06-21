STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Guru Purnima fair in Mathura cancelled due to coronavirus

Also, all shrines in the district, besides Sri Krishna Janamasthan temple, will remain shut for the public till July 8.

coronavirus, mask

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

MATHURA: For the first time in over 400 years, Mathura's famous Guru Purnima fair, also known as Mudia Mela, has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision of cancelling the five-day fair, which was to commence on July 5, was taken by district authorities after a meeting with stakeholders, including public representatives, traders, saints and temple management.

District magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra said that it is difficult to maintain social distancing in such large gatherings. However, some saints suggested that they would take out a symbolic procession of five saints in order to continue the age-old tradition.

The district administration has said that it would consider their suggestion.

The 'Mudia Mela' is considered to be a 'mini-Kumbh' and thousands of Krishna devotees arrive from all parts of the country for the event.

The devotees throng the Krishna temples on Guru Purnima to offer special prayers to celebrate their spiritual leader.

According to Hindu mythology, the Guru Purnima festival is celebrated to express gratitude towards one's spiritual teacher and millions consider Lord Krishna to be their spiritual mentor.

The devotees take Parikrama (round) of the Govardhan Hill on this day and also take a holy dip in the Manasi Ganga Kund.

