India records 15,413 fresh Covid-19 cases as daily spike breaks record

The country now has a total of 4,10,461 Covid-19 cases with 13,254 deaths due to the disease. The number of new deaths reported in the last 24 hours is 306.

Published: 21st June 2020 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2020 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

Health workers store a swab sample at a testing center in New Delhi | Shekhar Yadav

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The daily spike in Covid-19 cases broke the record for the fourth day in a row with 15,413 fresh infection cases detected within a day.

So far, a total of 2,27,755 patients have also been cured with 13, 925 people recovered during the last 24 hours.

Presently, there are 1,69,451 active cases and all are under active medical supervision.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family welfare in a statement issued on Sunday said that as a concerted effort to expand the lab and testing infrastructure, the number of labs in the country has grown to 981 with 722 public labs and 259 private labs.

The government also said that in the last 24 hours, 1,90,730 samples were tested. The total number of samples tested thus far is 68,07,226.

Maharashtra, meanwhile, continues to be the worst-hit state in India with 1,28,205 total cases. The state has registered 3,874 new cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of active cases in the state has now reached 58,068. The death toll in the state has risen to 5,984 with 91 new deaths reported in a day.

Tamil Nadu has the second-highest case burden in the country with 56,845 total cases. The state has registered 2,396 new cases in the preceding 24 hours and the Covid-19 death toll in the state now stands at 704 with 38 more deaths reported on Saturday.

Delhi follows Tamil Nadu with 56,746 cases and the national capital has witnessed an increase of 3,630 new cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of deaths recorded stands at 2,112. As per government figures, there were 77 new deaths recorded on Saturday.

