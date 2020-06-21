STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India's COVID-19 recovery rate reaches 55.49 per cent

In the last 24 hours, 1,90,730 samples were tested. The total number of samples tested thus far is 68,07,226.

Published: 21st June 2020

mask, coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: With 2,27,755 COVID-19 patients cured so far, the recovery rate has further improved to 55.49 per cent among patients, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

"The number of patients recovering from COVID-19 continues to increase. So far, a total of 2,27,755 patients have been cured. During the last 24 hours, a total of 13,925 COVID-19 patients have been cured. The recovery rate has further improved to 55.49 per cent amongst COVID-19 patients," the Ministry said in a statement. 

Presently, there are 1,69,451 active cases and all are under active medical supervision. "The number of recovered patients has crossed the number of active patients by 58,305 on Sunday," its said. "As a concerted effort to expand the lab and testing infrastructure, the number of government labs has been increased to 722 and private labs have been increased to 259," it added. 

According to the Ministry, there are 547 Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs including 354 government labs and 193 private labs. TrueNat based testing labs are 358 (341 government and 17 private) while there are 76 CBNAAT based testing labs (27 government and 49 private).

The number of samples being tested every day also continues to grow. In the last 24 hours, 1,90,730 samples were tested. The total number of samples tested thus far is 68,07,226.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp