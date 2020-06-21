STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 10,000 cases for tenth straight day: India records highest single-day spike of 15,413 cases

​After lockdown curbs were eased as part of Unlock 1.0 in June, there has been a spurt in the number of COVID-19 cases across India.

Published: 21st June 2020 10:59 AM

Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi

Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a record single-day spike of 15,413 new COVID-19 cases took India's infection tally past the four lakh-mark on Sunday, while the death toll rose to 13,254 with 306 new fatalities.

The jump of 15,413 cases took India's case load to 4,10,461.

The number of recoveries also continued to surge with 2,27,755 patients cured so far, while there were 1,69,451 active cases, according to the updated official figures at 8.00 am. One patient has migrated.

"Thus, around 55.48 per cent of the patients have recovered so far," an official said. The total number of confirmed cases includes foreigners. 

India registered over 10,000 cases for the tenth day in a row.

​After lockdown curbs were eased as part of Unlock 1.0 in June, there has been a spurt in the number of COVID-19 cases across India.

Maharashtra with 1,28,205 cases continues to be the worst-affected state in the country with 58,068 active cases while 64,153 patients have been cured and discharged in the state so far. The death toll due to COVID-19 stands at 5,984 in the state.

The number of confirmed cases in Tamil Nadu stood at 56,845 on Sunday. 

The national capital is the third-worst affected by the infection in the country with the count reaching 56,746 today.

(With ANI, PTI, ENS inputs)

