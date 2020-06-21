STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Take backdraft Electricity Amendment Bill, engineers' body urges PM Narendra Modi

VP Singh said the Bill must be referred to the standing committee on energy so that all stakeholders, including consumer organisations, may submit their objections.

Published: 21st June 2020 06:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2020 06:56 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MATHURA: An Uttar Pradesh power engineers' association has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take back the draft Electricity Amendment Bill, terming it anti-consumer.

UP Rajya Vidyut Parishad Abhiyanta Sangh chief VP Singh told reporters that the proposed legislation has been opposed by several states as it is anti-consumer, especially against farmers and the industry.

Singh said the All-India Power Engineers' Federation (AIPEF) has urged the prime minister to put the legislation on hold till a conducive environment exists for discussion on it in Parliament.

He said the Bill must be referred to the standing committee on energy so that all stakeholders, including consumer organisations, may submit their objections.

Considering above facts, the AIPEF has appealed to chief ministers of states to tell the PM that the proposed amendments must be dropped or put on hold as these are against the federal structure, Singh concluded.

TAGS
Narendra Modi Electricity Amendment Bill
