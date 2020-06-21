Uttarakhand government to draft action plan to revive tourism sector hit by COVID-19 pandemic

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand government will soon be drafting an action plan for the tourism sector, which has been adversely-hit due to the three-month long coronavirus lockdown.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has instructed officials to prepare the action plan for tourism throughout the year.

"We need to boost our tourism sector so that it can function around the year instead of holiday season. Tourism is our backbone which needs to be strengthened," Rawat said.

He also gave instructions during a video conference on Saturday with Ashwini Lohani, advisor to the Chardham Devasthanam Board and Subhash Goyal, general secretary of the Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism and Hospitality (FAITH).

Earlier, this year, in an attempt to boost tourism, Uttarakhand government had proposed to develop and turn bandoned school buildings on the Char Dham Yatra and trekking routes, into homestay facilities. Plans are being laid out to equip the roofs of these buildings with solar panels.

The department will also be providing a total of 662 computers, two each at 331 schools of the state government on Char Dham route.

However, the Char Dham Yatra has been suspended till June 30 for everyone except locals due to pandemic.