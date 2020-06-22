STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: First and second year students to be promoted sans exams in Madhya Pradesh

Separately, a decision about opening of schools would be taken on July 31, a government official said, adding that a meeting was held in evening by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Published: 22nd June 2020 11:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2020 11:58 PM   |  A+A-

Exams

For representational purposes

By PTI

BHOAPL: The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday decided to promote first and second year students of graduation courses along with students in the second semester of post-graduation without conducting exams in view of the coronavirus situation.

Separately, a decision about opening of schools would be taken on July 31, a government official said, adding that a meeting was held in evening by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The decision would be implemented in higher and technical education institutes in the state.

"It was decided that students of undergraduate first and second years and those in the second semester of post-graduate courses will be admitted to the next class or semester on the basis of marks of their previous year or semester or through internal assessment, without any exam," the official said.

The government also decided to declare results of students of the final year of graduation and those in the fourth semester of post-graduate courses on the basis of highest marks obtained by them during previous years or semesters, he said.

Students in the final year or semester who want to improve their marks by taking exam will have the option to take the offline exam at a later date.

There are a total of 17.77 lakh students of graduate and post-graduate courses in the current academic session in the state.

The official also informed that the examination of classes 10 and 12 has been completed.

Results of class 10 are expected in the first week of July and those of class 12 in the third week of July, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Madhya Pradesh Exams
India Matters
(Left) Lt General (retd) Narasimhan and (Right) former Indian ambassador to China and Pakistan Gautam Bambawale
Express Expressions | 'Disallow China from 5G trials’
Army personals rescue NCC cadets stuck in the water logged camp after heavy rainfall in Patna. (Photo |PTI)
Bihar flood threat as Nepal stops repair of embankment
Isolation ward (Photo | PTI)
'No respite from Covid-19 spread in India before September end'
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir. (File photo| ANI)
Govt approval of Covid drug Favipiravir raises questions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Image of silk cocoon used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Karnataka silk farmers bear brunt of coronavirus-led lockdown
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp