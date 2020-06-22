STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma observing home quarantine on return from Manipur

The National Peoples Party (NPP) supremo had made a trip to Manipur capital Imphal on Sunday to meet party MLAs, who switched allegiance from supporting the BJP to the Congress last week.

Published: 22nd June 2020 10:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2020 10:49 PM   |  A+A-

Conrad Sangma

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma is observing home quarantine on return from a visit to Manipur, officials said on Monday.

The National Peoples Party (NPP) supremo had made a trip to Manipur capital Imphal on Sunday to meet party MLAs, who switched allegiance from supporting the BJP to the Congress last week.

"The chief minister is observing home quarantine since his return yesterday. His swab samples were collected today by a team of health officials," Health Services director Aman War told PTI.

He said, depending on the outcome of the RT-PCR test of the samples, the CM will have to follow guidelines accordingly.

According to the health services director, Conrad can resume work after three days if his samples tested negative or else, if positive, the health authorities shall take a call.

The state protocol for novel coronavirus says that anyone moving in and out of the state within a day can resume work if their RT-PCR tests come out negative, War said.

Meghalaya has recorded 44 cases of COVID-19 till date, of which 37 of them, have recovered and one had died.

Six persons who tested positive for COVID-19 are observing quarantine protocols.

Sangma had air-dashed to Manipur capital with Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to iron out differences between legislators of his party and the BJP.

The two had returned the same day.

The Congress leaders had raised questions that while their leaders, Ajay Maken and Gaurav Gogoi, were straightway placed under quarantine on arrival in Imphal Friday evening, the same protocols were not applied on Sangma and Sarma who freely mingled with people during their stay.

Four NPP ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar, had resigned from the BJP-led coalition in the neighbouring state of Manipur on Wednesday.

Besides, them five other legislators had quit the Biren Singh government plunging it into trouble.

After walking out of the ruling coalition, the NPP legislators were seen in the company of Congress leaders in Manipur.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
National Peoples Party Conrad K Sangma Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
(Left) Lt General (retd) Narasimhan and (Right) former Indian ambassador to China and Pakistan Gautam Bambawale
Express Expressions | 'Disallow China from 5G trials’
Army personals rescue NCC cadets stuck in the water logged camp after heavy rainfall in Patna. (Photo |PTI)
Bihar flood threat as Nepal stops repair of embankment
Isolation ward (Photo | PTI)
'No respite from Covid-19 spread in India before September end'
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir. (File photo| ANI)
Govt approval of Covid drug Favipiravir raises questions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Image of silk cocoon used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Karnataka silk farmers bear brunt of coronavirus-led lockdown
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp