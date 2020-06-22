Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists in J-K's Anantnag

By Agencies

SRINAGAR: An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Kapran forest area of Anantnag in South Kashmir this morning after receiving specific information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired upon the search party of the forces, who retaliated.



The exchange of fire is going on and further details are awaited.

Four terrorists including a Pakistani national were killed in two separate encounters at Srinagar and Kulgam during past 24 hours, Kashmir Police had said on Sunday.



Incriminating material including arms and ammunition were recovered from the sites of encounter