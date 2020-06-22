STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists in J-K's Anantnag

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Kapran forest area of Anantnag in South Kashmir.

Published: 22nd June 2020 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2020 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Army, Indian security forces

Security forces stand guard during an encounter with militants. (File Photo | PTI)

By Agencies

SRINAGAR: An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Kapran forest area of Anantnag in South Kashmir this morning after receiving specific information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired upon the search party of the forces, who retaliated.

ALSO READ | Army jawan killed as Pakistani troops shell forward areas along LoC, IB in J-K

The exchange of fire is going on and further details are awaited.

Four terrorists including a Pakistani national were killed in two separate encounters at Srinagar and Kulgam during past 24 hours, Kashmir Police had said on Sunday.

Incriminating material including arms and ammunition were recovered from the sites of encounter

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian Army Jammu and Kashmir Anantnag
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo| PTI)
Maharashtra freezes 3 Chinese projects worth Rs 5,000 crore
For representational purpose.
Insurers now covering patients for healthcare at home
A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Remdesivir to take at least 2 weeks to hit the market
Representational Image (Photo| Express Illustration)
Info overload: It’s time to power off, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ROjxeqlJ9Q
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
Gallery
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp