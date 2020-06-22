STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Film shoots in time of corona: Uttarakhand govt issues detailed SOP



Film shooting

For representational purposes

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand government has issued standard operating procedures (SOP) for film shooting in the state with reference to coronavirus pandemic and highlighted the need to maintain physical and social distancing, regular thermal scanning and frequent sanitisation.

The SOP was released by Uttarakhand Film Development Council and Department of Information & Public Relations, Government of Uttarakhand. 

“If any member of the film shooting unit is found exhibiting symptoms of Covid-19, it shall be the responsibility of the unit head to intimate to the nearest health centre/ local police/ control room to ensure requisite medical treatment for the concerned. If any member of the production unit or film shooting unit or audio-visual sector is found Covid positive, the head of the unit must inform the concerned district administration or health authorities” who will follow the guidelines issued in such cases by the Central government, the SOP stated.

According to the SOP, shooting will not be allowed in containment zones and the head of shoot unit or audio-visual sector must ensure that no member of the team or crew belong to any such zones.

It also specified that indoor shoots can have a maximum capacity of 15 people while outdoor ones can stretch it to 30 adding that all the production, shooting units or audio-visual sectors working in Uttarakhand, shall have to undertake suitable measures to restrict the transmission of coronavirus while hiring various services. 

The SOP specified the need to maintain physical distancing (at least 6 feet), along with mandatory use of face covers or masks, frequent hand washing and use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers.

Respiratory etiquette like covering one’s mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing, self-monitoring of health by all and reporting any illness at the earliest to state and district helpline was also advised. 

Tourism department officials have asked the all district administration officials to ensure mechanism for monitoring these guidelines in put in place and that and in case of any violation, the administration must enforce concerned sections of Disaster Management Act, 2005, the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

