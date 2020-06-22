STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Focus on solving problems instead of publicity: Priyanka Gandhi to Yogi Adityanath

The Congress General Secretary has been critical of the Uttar Pradesh government in the last couple of months.

Published: 22nd June 2020 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2020 01:07 PM   |  A+A-

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday took a potshot at Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh after a couple allegedly committed suicide following job loss and asked the state government to focus on the issues rather than publicity.

"The Chief Minister (Yogi Adityanath) is claiming to provide lakhs of jobs to youths in the state while a young couple committed suicide in Kanpur after losing the job during the nationwide lockdown. The government should focus more on fixing the issues rather than on publicity," Priyanka Gandhi, who is also the in charge for the eastern Uttar Pradesh said in a tweet.

The Congress General Secretary has been critical of the Uttar Pradesh government in the last couple of months. She has been highlighting the issues of job losses during the nationwide lockdown to combat the spread of novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

Many have returned from other states after the nationwide lockdown was announced. According to the state government, it transported back over 15 lakh migrant workers from different parts of the country through the Shramik Special trains and the state government buses.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Priyanka Gandhi Yogi Adityanath
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo| PTI)
Maharashtra freezes 3 Chinese projects worth Rs 5,000 crore
For representational purpose.
Insurers now covering patients for healthcare at home
A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Remdesivir to take at least 2 weeks to hit the market
Representational Image (Photo| Express Illustration)
Info overload: It’s time to power off, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ROjxeqlJ9Q
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
Gallery
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp