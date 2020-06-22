STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra: BMC launches 'Mission Zero' rapid action plan to combat COVID-19

Published: 22nd June 2020 04:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2020 04:56 PM   |  A+A-

BMC launches ‘Mission Zero’ Rapid Action Plan at Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex, Andheri

BMC launches ‘Mission Zero’ Rapid Action Plan at Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex, Andheri. (Photo | BMC Twitter)

By ANI

MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday launched 'Mission Zero' rapid action plan at Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex, in a bid to combat coronavirus outbreak situation in the city, which is severely affected by the contagion.

Under the program, 50 mobile dispensary vans will cover various parts of Mumbai for 2-3 weeks to conduct a preliminary examination of patients.

"BMC launches 'Mission Zero' Rapid Action Plan at Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex, Andheri. 50 mobile dispensary vans will now visit Mulund, Bhandup, Andheri, Malad, Borivali, Dahisar and Kandivali areas for 2-3 weeks to conduct a preliminary examination of patients," said BMC.

Meanwhile, State Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray called the new initiative "chase the virus" for worst-affected regions of the city.

"The BMC is launching is "chase the virus" drive for Mulund, Abha duo, Andheri, Malad, Borivali, Dahisar and Kandivali. Mayor Kishori Pednekar, MC Chahal and as guardian ministers, my colleague MLA Aslam Shaikh and I are doing everything we should for you," Thackeray tweeted.

Till Sunday, the BMC had reported 66,507 COVID-19 cases in the Mumbai.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by the contagion with 1,32,075 cases and 6170 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

