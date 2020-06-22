Mamata convenes all-party meet to discuss Covid-19 spread in Bengal

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has convened an all-party meeting on Wednesday in the wake of coronavirus spread in the state. She called up the state BJP president Dilip Ghosh and requested him to join the meeting. Ghosh said he would cancel his scheduled programmes to attend the meeting.

It will be the first time Mamata and Ghosh, who is spearheading the attack on the ruling party and the state government tirelessly, will come face to face since the saffron camp’s deep inroads in Bengal in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Sources at Nabanna, the state secretariat, said the chief minister requested Ghosh to be present in the meeting when he said he was scheduled to attend a programme in Midnapore.

"The chief minister called me and I told her about my scheduled programme. But she requested me to cancel the programme and attend the all-party meeting. I told her that I will attend it," said Ghosh.

Other than the MLAs and Speaker Biman Banerjee will also be present in the meeting. The state government had convened a similar meeting in March shortly after the nationwide lockdown began.

"Some political parties have been asking for an all-party meet, so it has been decided to hold one to exchange views, " said a Trinamool leader.