Post cyclone Amphan, six Block Development Officers face heat after graft plaints

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Election strategist Prashant Kishor’s team I-PAC and the West Bengal CM’s office received more than 2,000 complaints related to corruption in distributing relief materials in Cyclone Amphan-hit areas and siphoning off government’s fund.

Subsequently, six Block Development Officers (BDOs) were show-caused after allegations of favouritism and list of false “cyclone victims’’ arrived the state secretariat. Sources in the state government said CM Mamata Banerjee herself is monitoring the complaints considering it might turn into be a political issue ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections.

“Other than the complaints forwarded by I-PAC, the CM said she came to know similar complaints from her own sources. She directed Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha to verify each of the complaints and let her know the outcome,’’ said a senior official.



The six BDOs, who were issued show-cause notice, are from Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24-Parganas districts.