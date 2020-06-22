STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Researchers find presence of corovavirus in waste water in the country

The consistency between abundance of SARS-CoV-2 genetic materials and number of confirmed cases was also observed in the previous reports in Australia, France, Italy, Spain and Japan.

Published: 22nd June 2020 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2020 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Medics collect swab samples of people for COVID-19. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The first wastewater based surveillance in India shows presence of SARS-CoV-2 virus in such water while infectivity or transmission through contaminated water is yet to be identified but researchers say it can help to estimate actual COVID-19 infected population.

Researchers from the IIT-Gandhinagar, Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre (GBRC) and Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) carried out sampling on May 8 and 27, 2020 from Old Pirana Waste Water Treatment Plant (WWTP) at Ahmedabad, Gujarat with 106 million litres per day (MLD) capacity receiving effluent of Civil Hospital treating COVID-19 patient.

Viral RNAs were isolated from sewage samples and RT-PCR analysis of viral RNA was done for the presence of SARS-CoV-2. The results showed that the WWTP samples on both May 8 and May 27 were positive with all of ORF1ab, N protein genes and S protein genes, which were examined as SARS-CoV-2 genes.

“To the best of our knowledge, this is the detection of SARS-CoV-2 genes in wastewater samples from India. For all the three genes, the abundance in the wastewater influent was higher in the samples of May 27. This result is consistent with the infection numbers in the area. In India, the daily new confirmed cases in the previous 10 days of the survey days were approximately double, 3000 and 6000 in the case of May 8 and May 27, respectively,” said the paper in pre-prints.

The consistency between abundance of SARS-CoV-2 genetic materials and number of confirmed cases was also observed in the previous reports in Australia, France, Italy, Spain and Japan, showing that WBE is promising as a surveillance tool of coronavirus spread in a community. The team led by Manish Kumar, Discipline of Earth Science, Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar aimed to assist concerned authorities and policymakers to formulate and if needed upgrade the coronavirus surveillance to have an explicit picture of the phase of the pandemic.

US health institute halts HCQ clinical trials

After the WHO, the US National Institutes of Health has decided to stop clinical trials to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) for the treatment of hospitalised COVID-19 patients as a study found the malaria drug was very unlikely to be beneficial to hospitalized patients.

However, India continues to use the anti-malaria drug for treatment in the country. Last week, the WHO announced that the Solidarity Trial’s HCQ arm is being stopped, on the basis of evidence showing it does not reduce the mortality for hospitalised COVID-19 patients.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo| PTI)
Maharashtra freezes 3 Chinese projects worth Rs 5,000 crore
For representational purpose.
Insurers now covering patients for healthcare at home
A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Remdesivir to take at least 2 weeks to hit the market
Representational Image (Photo| Express Illustration)
Info overload: It’s time to power off, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ROjxeqlJ9Q
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
Gallery
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp