Srinagar diary: ATM with cash stolen, doctors’ body seeks audit of COVID-19 deaths and more

Following the continuous spike in Covid deaths, Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) demanded a panel saying that people are confused about who the causes of fatalities.

Doctors wearing protective gear scan visitors at the entrance of a hospital in wake of coronavirus outbreak, during the nationwide lockdown, in Srinagar

So far, 78 people have died after tested positive for COVID-19 in J-K. (File Photo| PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

Doctors’ body seeks audit of COVID-19 deaths

Following the continuous spike in COVID-19 deaths, Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) demanded a panel saying that people are confused about who the causes of fatalities. In a statement, DAK president Dr Suhail Naik said it is very important that every death should be discussed by a panel to know the underlying cause of death, immediate cause of death, factors leading to the immediate cause, and co-morbidities. “There is lot of confusion among people that how cases are classified into COVID-19 or non-COVID-19 death.” He said an accurate count of COVID-19 deaths is critical to ongoing public health surveillance, response and policy switching.  So far, 78 people have died after tested positive for COVID-19 in J-K.

MS attached for issuing wrong COVID-19 certificate

The government attached Medical Superintendent of a sub-district hospital, Bijbehara, with the office of CMO Anantnag for issuing a “wrong” COVID-19 negative certificate to an expecting mother. The directorate of Health Services Kashmir and the Anantnag chief medical officer had ordered separate inquiries into the matter. A health official said the inquiry reports indicted medical superintendent for “issuing a wrong test certificate of COVID-19 to an expecting mother.” The attachment order issued by the DHSK reads: “In view of the report submitted by the inquiry committee, which was constituted by this office, Dr Showkat Hussain Parray is  attached with the office of CMO Anantnag with mediate effect till further orders.”  The COVID-19 positive woman from Shamsipora village of Mattan in her last month of pregnancy, was admitted in Emergency and Trauma Care Hospital, Bijbehara, a designated COVID-19 facility on May 28.

Ex-chief planning officer in DA assets case held

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Noor Muhammad Wani, a former Budgam chief planning officer, in a disproportionate assets case. A statement issued by the Anti Corruption Bureau stated that a case was registered related to accumulation of assets disproportionate to known source of income. At the time of investigation, the statement said, it was found that the accused raised assets, including a palatial house, double storied school buildings, five kanals of land and several vehicles. During investigation, searches were conducted at Wani’s residence and various incriminating documents related to the assets and other properties were seized, said ACB the statement.

ATM with cash stolen in Kulgam, recovered

Unidentified people decamped with an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) along with cash in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district. According to police, unknown persons fled with the Automated Teller Machine  machine of State Bank of India at Fruit Mandi, Kulgam during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday . The ATM machine had cash worth `8.85 lakh. After the incident, police registered a case and launched a manhunt to track down the burglars. The police recovered the Automated Teller Machine  in a secluded place in adjoining Laroo village. It seems that the burglars had thrown the Automated Teller Machine  at the secluded place after taking out all cash from it.

