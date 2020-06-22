STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Street vendor tests positive for COVID-19 in Gwalior, contact tracing begins

Published: 22nd June 2020 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2020 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

sample tests, coronavirus tests

Image for representational purpose only(File photo | PTI)

By PTI

GWALIOR: A 28-year-old street vendor was detected with novel coronavirus infection in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh and the district administration on Monday asked people who may have come in contact with him to come forward to get themselves tested.

District Collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh said the man's report returned positive on Sunday night after he had gone to a hospital on Wednesday complaining of fever.

He sold momos (steamed dumplings) at Goal Ka Mandir and CP Colony, and those who had come in contact must approach the district hospital, Singh added.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Pradeep Tomar said 12 people had come forward and contacted the hospital on Monday after the appeal.

As on Sunday evening, the COVID-19 count in Gwalior stood at 286, while two people have died of the infection.

