STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Tiger captured after killing five people dies in Nagpur

The tiger, officially called KT-1, which moved in and around TATR in Chandrapur district, some 140 kilometres from here, was tranquilised and captured near Kolara forest range

Published: 22nd June 2020 02:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2020 02:59 PM   |  A+A-

Tiger

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NAGPUR: A tiger which was captured on June 10 after it had killed five people on separate occasions in an and around Tadoba Andhari Reserve and was shifted to the Gorewada Rescue Centre here died on Monday, said forest department officials.

The tiger, officially called KT-1, which moved in and around TATR in Chandrapur district, some 140 kilometres from here, was tranquilised and captured near Kolara forest range as it had killed five people in Kolara, Bamangaon and Satara villages between February and June, the last incident reported on the sixth of the month, he said.

"The Maharashtra Chief Wildlife Warden gave permission for its capture on June 8, it was tranquilised on June 10, and shifted to Gorewada Rescue Centre in Nagpur on June 11. It died on Monday," he said, adding that more details on KT-1's death are awaited.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tiger
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo| PTI)
Maharashtra freezes 3 Chinese projects worth Rs 5,000 crore
For representational purpose.
Insurers now covering patients for healthcare at home
A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Remdesivir to take at least 2 weeks to hit the market
Representational Image (Photo| Express Illustration)
Info overload: It’s time to power off, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ROjxeqlJ9Q
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
Gallery
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp