Tiger captured after killing five people dies in Nagpur

By PTI

NAGPUR: A tiger which was captured on June 10 after it had killed five people on separate occasions in an and around Tadoba Andhari Reserve and was shifted to the Gorewada Rescue Centre here died on Monday, said forest department officials.

The tiger, officially called KT-1, which moved in and around TATR in Chandrapur district, some 140 kilometres from here, was tranquilised and captured near Kolara forest range as it had killed five people in Kolara, Bamangaon and Satara villages between February and June, the last incident reported on the sixth of the month, he said.

"The Maharashtra Chief Wildlife Warden gave permission for its capture on June 8, it was tranquilised on June 10, and shifted to Gorewada Rescue Centre in Nagpur on June 11. It died on Monday," he said, adding that more details on KT-1's death are awaited.