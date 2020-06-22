STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttar Pradesh ATS arrests terror suspect from J&K

The Uttar Pradesh ATS took Salman Khurshid into custody and he would be brought to the state on a transit remand for interrogation.

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image.

By IANS

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested one terror suspect, Salman Khurshid from the Ramban area of Jammu in a joint operation with the Jammu and Kashmir Police force.

The arrest was made on Sunday evening.

The Uttar Pradesh ATS took Salman Khurshid into custody and he would be brought to the state on a transit remand for interrogation.

According to ATS sources, during an initial interrogation, it has been found that Salman Khurshid, 25, was in contact with Inamul Haq through an app.

Inamul Haq had been arrested by the UP ATS on June 18 from Bareilly for inciting youth to join Jihad and pick arms for terrorist organisations.

The ATS will now confront both simultaneously to know about other youth recruited by them so far.

Inamul and Salman Khurshid were connected on Telegram and they had a group on the app.

Inamul has so far radicalised several youths across the country.

The UP ATS is searching for all those who have been radicalised by Inamul to fight in the name of jihad.

Both were using Telegram with different and multiple identities. Inamul's identity on Telegram was Abu Mohammad Al Hind.

On June 18, at the time of arrest of Inamul, banned literature of the global terrorist organisation Al Qaeda, was found in his mobile phone.

It was Inamul who gave information about Salman Khurshid, the second recruiter of the 'jihad' operations from Jammu and Kashmir.

Inamul has also confessed in an interrogation that he was deeply influenced by the jihadi ideology and was working on radicalising other youths also.

 

Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp