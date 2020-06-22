With 445 deaths India records worst spike in daily toll; COVID-19 tally at 4.25 lakh

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: India on Monday added 14,821 new COVID-19 cases pushing the infection tally to 4,25,282, while the death toll rose to 13,699 with 445 new fatalities, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The country registered over 10,000 cases for the 11th day in a row.

The number of recoveries also continued to surge with 2,37,195 patients cured so far, while there were 1,74,387 active cases, according to the updated official figures at 8.00 am. One patient has migrated.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 9,440 COVID-19 patients have recovered, taking the recovery rate to 55.77 per cent, officials said.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family welfare in a statement issued on Sunday said that as a concerted effort to expand the lab and testing infrastructure, the number of labs in the country has grown to 981 with 722 public labs and 259 private labs.



Maharashtra with 1,32,075 confirmed cases remains the worst-affected by the infection so far in the country. The state's count includes 60,161 active, 65,744 cured, discharged patients while 6,170 deaths have been reported due to the infection so far.

Meanwhile, the national capital today became the second-worst affected region in the country with the number of confirmed cases in Delhi reaching 59,746 as opposed to Tamil Nadu's 59,377 cases.

While 2,175 deaths have been reported in Delhi due to the infection so far, the toll in Tamil Nadu stands at 757.

​The total number of global COVID-19 cases was nearing 9 million, while the deaths have increased to over 467,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

